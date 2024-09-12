Previous
Down Another Sparrow by humphreyhippo
Down Another Sparrow

The sparrowhawk was back in the garden. It took an hour to eat its lunch.
Although I'm not sure this is the same one as last time - this one looks more brown which I think means it's a female.

Shot in a break from eating whilst it glared at two magpies hanging around.

Humphrey Hippo

