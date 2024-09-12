Sign up
79 / 365
Down Another Sparrow
The sparrowhawk was back in the garden. It took an hour to eat its lunch.
Although I'm not sure this is the same one
as last time
- this one looks more brown which I think means it's a female.
Shot in a break from eating whilst it glared at two magpies hanging around.
12th September 2024
12th Sep 24
Humphrey Hippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. Attempted at 52 project in 2023 & am trying another in 2024 just to keep my hand...
3893
photos
79
followers
27
following
Views
1
2024
DSC-RX10M4
12th September 2024 4:30pm
sparrowhawk
,
rx10
,
sony rx10 iv
