Gaekkebreve or Snowdrop letter

A friend from Danmark sent this to me. It is a Danish tradition that children make these “secret” letters to send to friends or family. They write a poem or rhyme do not sign a name but put as many dots for their first name! Helle and her brother would send them to their grandparents. If the person they are sent to can’t figure out who they are from they have to give them a chocolate egg but if they do you have to give them an egg! She didn’t make this but you’ll see she put her dots under the poem which translates

“One day I found a snowdrop,

But the same day my name disappeared,

Now you have to use your wits,

And see if you can guess it”



A “vintergaek/snowdrop “ flower is usually included in the letter.

😊