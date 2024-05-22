Sign up
Previous
Photo 389
Back to Chicago for another play.
Death Becomes Her. It was good but not the best we’ve seen.
22nd May 2024
22nd May 24
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
play
,
chicago
Cordiander
Scary titel :). Is this the story of the film "Death becomes her" with Goldie Hawn, Meryl Streep and Bruce Willis?
May 23rd, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Yes it is but a musical, I liked the movie better.
May 23rd, 2024
