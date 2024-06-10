Previous
They all go home tomorrow by illinilass
They all go home tomorrow

We finished the puzzle tonight!
With my great great niece.
Nephew and wife working on the puzzle.
Girls (great nieces) preparing dinner.
Missing them already.
