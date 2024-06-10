Sign up
Previous
Photo 407
They all go home tomorrow
We finished the puzzle tonight!
With my great great niece.
Nephew and wife working on the puzzle.
Girls (great nieces) preparing dinner.
Missing them already.
10th June 2024
10th Jun 24
0
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
family
,
reunion
