My flower tub by illinilass
71 / 365

My flower tub

20th June 2023 20th Jun 23

Dorothy

Dorothy ace
I had a photo of these back on 24 May and I’m very pleased with how they’ve filled in the tub.
June 21st, 2023  
Chris Cook ace
Nice arrangement
June 21st, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely
June 21st, 2023  
