Photo 378
Mother’s Day flowers
I’m not a mother but my two great nieces send me flowers for Mother’s Day 💝. They will be here for our family reunion in less than a month.
11th May 2024
11th May 24
Dorothy
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
flowers
,
joy
,
jill
