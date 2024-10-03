Previous
Imperial War Museum by illinilass
Imperial War Museum

Visited here today, just got the WW1 floor done. So much sadness but very interesting exhibits. I’m sure the name of this rose is not Peace, but that’s what I like to think it is.
Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Sue Cooper ace
A lovely shot with the rose in the foreground. It's very similar to peace even if it isn't that.
October 3rd, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
It’s an amazing museum but impossible to do in a day I think
October 3rd, 2024  
Harry J Benson ace
A poignant photo
October 3rd, 2024  
Dorothy ace
@rensala
It definitely is, as our most museums.
October 3rd, 2024  
Lesley ace
Lovely scene. Those roses are beautiful
October 3rd, 2024  
