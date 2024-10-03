Sign up
Previous
Photo 524
Imperial War Museum
Visited here today, just got the WW1 floor done. So much sadness but very interesting exhibits. I’m sure the name of this rose is not Peace, but that’s what I like to think it is.
3rd October 2024
3rd Oct 24
5
1
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
london
,
museum
,
war
,
imperial
Sue Cooper
ace
A lovely shot with the rose in the foreground. It's very similar to peace even if it isn't that.
October 3rd, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
It’s an amazing museum but impossible to do in a day I think
October 3rd, 2024
Harry J Benson
ace
A poignant photo
October 3rd, 2024
Dorothy
ace
@rensala
It definitely is, as our most museums.
October 3rd, 2024
Lesley
ace
Lovely scene. Those roses are beautiful
October 3rd, 2024
