Previous
My favourite shop! by illinilass
Photo 523

My favourite shop!

Arrived safe and sound with no problems.
Had lunch here, now settled in and to bed early.
Thank you everyone for your kind wishes for our trip.

2nd October 2024 2nd Oct 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
143% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Mine too… have a wonderful time in London.
October 2nd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Never been there! How funny is that?
Welcome to London. Sleep well.
October 2nd, 2024  
Michelle
Have a wonderful time
October 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise