Photo 522
Waiting for our flight to London
In the United lounge at O’Hare.
1st October 2024
1st Oct 24
Dorothy
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
1st October 2024 1:29pm
Tags
london
,
plane
