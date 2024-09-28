Previous
Carnegie Public Library by illinilass
Photo 518

Carnegie Public Library

Lewistown, Illinois. The library moved to a new building several years ago.
This is now a shop selling mainly homemade crafts. Beautifully restored by the current owner who has many fond memories of the library growing up.
Andrew Carnegie a Scottish American industrialist and philanthropist had 2509 libraries built world wide. 1883-1929. According to Wikipedia 800 of the 1795 built in the US are still in use.
The woodwork was done by hand. An itinerate.labour came to town to do the woodwork and later stayed to open a furniture store.
Built in 1906, the year my mother was born.
