151 / 365
OVEN-October words
Warming up pizza and sandwich.
3rd October 2024
3rd Oct 24
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
698
photos
100
followers
148
following
Tags
oct24words
Sue Cooper
ace
Looks yummy.
October 3rd, 2024
