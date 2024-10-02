Previous
OBJECT- October words by illinilass
OBJECT- October words

This beautiful bottle I saw today contains Welsh Gin! Love G&T’s and this unique bottle! It looks like it has a glass centre rising from the bottom of the bottle.
2nd October 2024 2nd Oct 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Good one for object.
October 2nd, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Unique container and good shot- I like all the light reflections.
October 2nd, 2024  
Mags ace
Pretty glassware!
October 2nd, 2024  
