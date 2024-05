MEMORIES-May words

My mother and I with two of her friends and another daughter took a train trip from St.

Louis, Missouri to Washington DC for 5 days then on to New York City for another 5 days, in June of 1958. I was 10, and my friend Barbara was 9. I have so many memories from this trip still in my Memory Bank.

Photos: Barbara and I on the lawn at Mt. Vernon, George Washington’s home. Mother and I at the Statue of Liberty. Can you believe how dressed up we were!!!