COLLAGE. American Gothic

Today a friend and I took a road trip over into Iowa, although the museum in Eldon wasn’t open we took photos. The following I copied from a sign there.



American Gothic was painted in 1930 by Iowa artist Grant Wood.

After seeing and sketching this house, Wood's idea was to show the kind of people he imagined would live there.

The painting is said to represent a father and his Impact of the Painting

daughter. Their placement and expressions show a father defending his daughter and the daughter's reluctant submission.

In the fall of 1930, Grant Wood submitted the painting to the Art Institute of Chicago's Forty-Third Annual Exhibition of American Paintings and Sculpture and it won the bronze medal. He received $300

They had some wealth, as shown by her brooch, his collar stud, and the one horse barn. In reality, the barn never existed the way Wood painted it and the church steeple never existed.

in prize money and the Friends of American Art at the Institute purchased the painting for an additional $300. The combined earnings would be about $8,000 in today's money. The painting then went on tour across the country and was featured in newspapers.

Grant Wood used his sister, Nan Wood Graham, and his dentist, Dr. Byron McKeeby, for his models. He promised they would not be recognized, but many recognized Dr. McKeeby, which hurt their friendship for years.

There were mixed reviews from art critics about Grant Wood's new style- several thought it was too caricature-like, illustrative, and cartoonish. Some cons dered it to be the emergence of truly American art. Many people in Iowa and the Midwest were offended and insulted by how they were portrayed. Others were proud to have such a famous artist from Iowa, regardless of how the painting made them look

The two didn't pose together in front of the house and never actually met until 12 years later.

Design Elements

American Gothic was one of the first paintings in the Regionalism sty' that Grant Wood became known for. His work is often characterized t rounded trees, rolling hills, and repeating shapes and patterns.



