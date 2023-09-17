Sign up
Straits of Gibraltar
This morning about 1 AM we went through the Straits of Gibraltar. We were on the port side so this is Morocco! Not a very interesting photo but I was determined to “see” our passage through the strait.
17th September 2023
Dorothy
Views
1
365
Canon PowerShot SX720 HS
1st January 1980 12:00am
Tags
gibraltar
