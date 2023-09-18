Previous
Roman Theatre in Cartagena, Spain by illinilass
Roman Theatre in Cartagena, Spain

I found this amazing that after many centuries it was “discovered” in the late 1980’s. The museum is first rate. After the Romans left, Byzantines, Moors and Christians built over the site, using materials from the site.
