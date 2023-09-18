Sign up
154 / 365
154 / 365
Roman Theatre in Cartagena, Spain
I found this amazing that after many centuries it was “discovered” in the late 1980’s. The museum is first rate. After the Romans left, Byzantines, Moors and Christians built over the site, using materials from the site.
18th September 2023
18th Sep 23
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
173
photos
31
followers
55
following
42% complete
147
148
149
150
151
152
153
154
Views
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
18th September 2023 10:03am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
cartagena
