Spoon River Garden Club Walk by illinilass
Spoon River Garden Club Walk

All the gardens were here in Canton.
This magnificent oak was the centrepiece of the first home we visited! Estimated to be around 150 years old.
20th July 2024 20th Jul 24

Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia.
