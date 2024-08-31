Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 488
Ornamental sweet potato vine
Evidently the tubers are edible, but from what I read it’s best to stick to regular sweet potatoes.
I’m tidying up a bit since I’ll be gone for awhile then busy when I get back.
31st August 2024
31st Aug 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
635
photos
94
followers
147
following
133% complete
View this month »
481
482
483
484
485
486
487
488
Latest from all albums
122
485
123
486
124
487
125
488
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
31st August 2024 4:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
potato
,
sweet
,
tubers
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close