Previous
134 / 365
My Welcome Home
From my dear Ron.
12th September 2024
12th Sep 24
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia.
Infinity
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
12th September 2024 2:20pm
home
flowers
welcome
ron
eDorre
ace
So pretty
September 13th, 2024
winghong_ho
A very sweet welcome home gift. Beautiful capture.
September 13th, 2024
Jerzy
ace
I bet that feels nice to receive. Great capture. Good guy that Ron
September 13th, 2024
