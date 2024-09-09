Sign up
133 / 365
Some of the old and new Victorians.
Ocean Grove
9th September 2024
9th Sep 24
2
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
ocean
,
grove
,
victorian
,
homes
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very nice
September 9th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Beautiful!
September 9th, 2024
