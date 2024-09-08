More of Allaire Village

Previous
The Enamelling Shop.
This dining room table and chairs were made by the carpenter shop here on the property in 1824. Certainly did not look like they were 200 years old!
The church at one time Episcopalian, now used for weddings. It is unusual because the steeple is at the back of the church because they determined the front could not support it. It was also used as a school for both boys and girls. A sliding screen would hide the altar.
The general store.
At its peak the iron works employed over 400 people.
Susan Klassen ace
Great collage and interesting information about this building and village.
September 9th, 2024  
