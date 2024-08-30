Previous
Ron’s tomatoes by illinilass
Ron’s tomatoes

He has to grow them in a cage, otherwise the squirrels eat them!
Dorothy

@illinilass
Corinne C ace
Nice collage. They are so perfect!
August 31st, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Good idea! They look delicious!
August 31st, 2024  
Barb ace
Those are beautiful!
August 31st, 2024  
