Previous
94 / 365
More of the “Chasing Sunlight Garden”
This part of the garden has much more shade. It backs up to one of our city parks. I’m sure she has to deal with deer! I liked the dry steam bed, a gazebo and the mix of plants and trees.
22nd July 2024
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
tour
,
garden
,
collage
