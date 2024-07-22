Previous
More of the “Chasing Sunlight Garden” by illinilass
94 / 365

More of the “Chasing Sunlight Garden”

This part of the garden has much more shade. It backs up to one of our city parks. I’m sure she has to deal with deer! I liked the dry steam bed, a gazebo and the mix of plants and trees.
22nd July 2024 22nd Jul 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
25% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise