Previous
163 / 365
Late September garden.
Hasn’t been touched since early September! Time to get in there and cut back !
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
4
0
Dorothy
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
garden
Ann H. LeFevre
Looks like everything grew, grew, and grew some more!
September 29th, 2023
Dawn
A nice garden Dorothy all has grown well for you
September 29th, 2023
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
September 29th, 2023
Julie
What a beautiful scene!
September 29th, 2023
