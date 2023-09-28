Previous
Late September garden. by illinilass
163 / 365

Late September garden.

Hasn’t been touched since early September! Time to get in there and cut back !
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
44% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Looks like everything grew, grew, and grew some more!
September 29th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice garden Dorothy all has grown well for you
September 29th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
September 29th, 2023  
Julie ace
What a beautiful scene!
September 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise