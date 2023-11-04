Sign up
195 / 365
St. Clement aqua duct in Montpellier
This aqua duct was built in the late 1700’s to bring water to the city from 14 km away.
4th November 2023
4th Nov 23
Dorothy
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
aqueduct
,
montpellier
