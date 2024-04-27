Sign up
Starting a new puzzle!!!
It was a birthday gift…hopefully it will be finished by my next birthday!
27th April 2024
Shutterbug
ace
That looks like a challenge. Have fun.
April 27th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Good luck, it’s a large one!
April 27th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Wow - loys of entertainment here.
April 27th, 2024
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
yeah, no. Not for me, but my wife would love this.
April 27th, 2024
