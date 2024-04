Tree foam

Raining here this morning, when I looked out my kitchen window I saw what looked like snow, which I knew it couldn’t be. 47F-8C. Put on my Mac to check it out. I knew I’d seen this before but couldn’t remember what caused it. Here’s googles answer.

“Tree bark produces oils, which are drawn to the surface of the bark in warm, dry weather. When it rains, these ingredients dissolve in the water and flow down the tree trunks. They start to bond chemically and create soap molecules.”