363 / 365
Iris
Saw these beautiful white iris on a little walk this morning.
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
5
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
99% complete
Views
8
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
25th April 2024 9:18am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flowers
,
iris
Lesley
ace
Very beautiful
April 25th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
So lovely!
April 25th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 25th, 2024
Mags
ace
A beautiful white bloom!
April 26th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous !
April 26th, 2024
