Ice is nice… by illinilass
Ice is nice…

When you have no place to go! Ron’s SUV is usually in the garage but we have a friend visiting with a much newer car so her car is in the garage. It’s supposed to melt by tomorrow, certainly hope so!
22nd January 2024 22nd Jan 24

@illinilass
Diana ace
How generous of Ron to let your friend have the garage! Nothing worse than having to deal with all that ice.
January 23rd, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Looking frosty still
January 23rd, 2024  
