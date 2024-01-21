Sign up
270 / 365
Starting a puzzle
I try to do one every winter, but received two for Christmas and feel like should do them both. Each a 1000 pieces.
21st January 2024
21st Jan 24
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
298
photos
51
followers
93
following
73% complete
Tags
puzzle
Diana
ace
Now that looks like an awfully tricky one, the only part that looks easy is the border that you started. How long does it take you to complete Dorothy?
January 22nd, 2024
eDorre
ace
Good luck and have fun!
January 22nd, 2024
