Previous
308 / 365
Playing Pitch tonight
Ron broke his wrist on 17 January, sees the doctor next week, hopefully he will be able to go without the cast!
29th February 2024
29th Feb 24
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
308
Tags
cards
,
cast
,
ron
eDorre
ace
Great grin! Winning hand?
March 1st, 2024
