313 / 365
Orange
I don’t have orange in my home except around Halloween. It’s not a favourite colour, though it does have its place in the scheme of things. This was taken in Sedona, Arizona 2013.
5th March 2024
5th Mar 24
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
orange
,
colour
,
march24words
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a lovely spot. Super image.
March 5th, 2024
