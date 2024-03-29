Previous
Easter by illinilass
Easter

With my nephews Don and Jerry. Probably 1955.
29th March 2024 29th Mar 24

Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Annie-Sue
I note that one of your nephews is bigger than you! :-)
March 29th, 2024  
Carole Sandford
Lovely memory image.
March 29th, 2024  
