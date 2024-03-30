Previous
Happy Easter Everyone by illinilass
Happy Easter Everyone

What a great community. I may not comment on all photos but I enjoy every one. It expands one’s world!
Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Beryl Lloyd ace
A very Happy Easter to you and yours Dorothy !
March 30th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Happy Easter to you too!
March 30th, 2024  
