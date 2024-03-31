Previous
Running out of time for today’s post! by illinilass
338 / 365

Running out of time for today’s post!

I forgot to look earlier for some of my antique cards, only found one Easter card but know I have more! This was to my mother from her Auntie Polly in Salford. No date.
31st March 2024 31st Mar 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
92% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a cute card and capture Dorothy, Happy Easter.
April 1st, 2024  
eDorre ace
So sweet
April 1st, 2024  
Cordiander
Lovely, I like old motives.
April 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise