338 / 365
Running out of time for today’s post!
I forgot to look earlier for some of my antique cards, only found one Easter card but know I have more! This was to my mother from her Auntie Polly in Salford. No date.
31st March 2024
31st Mar 24
Dorothy
338
5
3
1
365
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
31st March 2024 11:17pm
Tags
easter
card.
Diana
ace
Such a cute card and capture Dorothy, Happy Easter.
April 1st, 2024
eDorre
ace
So sweet
April 1st, 2024
Cordiander
Lovely, I like old motives.
April 1st, 2024
