Previous
339 / 365
My Easter egg collection.
From over the years! I have to stop collecting now!!!
I used to have a couple of Pisanki eggs I made but they were broken in moving!
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
easter
,
eggs.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful !
April 1st, 2024
Babs
ace
What a beautiful collection.
April 1st, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
How lovely!
April 1st, 2024
Corinne
ace
Lovely, my mum used to collect eggs too , she had around 100 !
April 1st, 2024
