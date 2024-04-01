Previous
My Easter egg collection. by illinilass
339 / 365

My Easter egg collection.

From over the years! I have to stop collecting now!!!
I used to have a couple of Pisanki eggs I made but they were broken in moving!
1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

Dorothy

Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful !
April 1st, 2024  
Babs ace
What a beautiful collection.
April 1st, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
How lovely!
April 1st, 2024  
Corinne ace
Lovely, my mum used to collect eggs too , she had around 100 !
April 1st, 2024  
