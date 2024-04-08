Previous
Total eclipse of the sun by illinilass
Total eclipse of the sun

Taken in Old Shawneetown, Illinois this afternoon. With Ron’s 15 iPhone. Our photos aren’t very good but we certainly enjoyed the experience!
8th April 2024 8th Apr 24

Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Babs ace
What a great shot with a phone of the eclipse
April 9th, 2024  
