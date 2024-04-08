Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
346 / 365
Total eclipse of the sun
Taken in Old Shawneetown, Illinois this afternoon. With Ron’s 15 iPhone. Our photos aren’t very good but we certainly enjoyed the experience!
8th April 2024
8th Apr 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
384
photos
65
followers
111
following
94% complete
View this month »
339
340
341
342
343
344
345
346
Latest from all albums
342
343
20
17
344
21
345
346
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
8th April 2024 2:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
old
,
sun
,
the
,
of
,
eclipse
,
total
,
il.
,
shawneetown
Babs
ace
What a great shot with a phone of the eclipse
April 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close