“The Bank” Old Shawneetown, Illinois during the eclipse.

The Shawneetown Bank State Historic Site is an historic bank building in Old Shawneetown, Illinois, and is the oldest structure in Illinois built specifically as a bank. A Greek Revival structure built in 1839–1841 in what was then called Shawneetown, it was the home of a series of banks into the 20th century. The building is brick with a limestone front façade.

The area was a profitable salt mining area. The village was established in 1812. After numerous floods caused by the Ohio River the village moved a few miles inland.

Top photo taken soon after we arrived, 11:38 AM

Bottom, 2:04PM. The street lights and floodlights had come on.