Previous
Bad day for someone. by illinilass
Photo 475

Bad day for someone.

Driving by our local hospital saw the helicopter on the pad. Patients are usually flown to one of the larger hospitals in Peoria. My brother had one of these rides, needed 5 heart valves replaced.
18th August 2024 18th Aug 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
130% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Heck of a way to get a helicopter ride. Hope he fared well after.
August 19th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Hopefully the helicopter ride has allowed the patient to receive timely care for a full recovery.
August 19th, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Great capture!
August 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise