Previous
Photo 475
Bad day for someone.
Driving by our local hospital saw the helicopter on the pad. Patients are usually flown to one of the larger hospitals in Peoria. My brother had one of these rides, needed 5 heart valves replaced.
18th August 2024
18th Aug 24
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
610
photos
90
followers
144
following
130% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
18th August 2024 4:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
helicopter
Shutterbug
ace
Heck of a way to get a helicopter ride. Hope he fared well after.
August 19th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Hopefully the helicopter ride has allowed the patient to receive timely care for a full recovery.
August 19th, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Great capture!
August 19th, 2024
