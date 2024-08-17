Previous
Ruby throated hummingbird by illinilass
Photo 474

Ruby throated hummingbird

Not great but best capture of a hummer, I’ve ever taken. I was walking through my bedroom and saw it perched on the tomato cage, so grabbed the camera and took these photos.
17th August 2024 17th Aug 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
129% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
well done! First one would probably be diagnostic - if you didn't have the one on the right which is textbook!
August 17th, 2024  
Barb ace
I agree with @anniesue. Your second one is not bad at all, considering you haven't captured hummingbirds photos before! Hope you get more opportunities to develop your skills at those kinds of shots, Dorothy!
August 17th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
August 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise