Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 474
Ruby throated hummingbird
Not great but best capture of a hummer, I’ve ever taken. I was walking through my bedroom and saw it perched on the tomato cage, so grabbed the camera and took these photos.
17th August 2024
17th Aug 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
607
photos
90
followers
143
following
129% complete
View this month »
467
468
469
470
471
472
473
474
Latest from all albums
469
110
470
471
111
472
473
474
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hummingbird
,
ruby
,
throated
Annie-Sue
ace
well done! First one would probably be diagnostic - if you didn't have the one on the right which is textbook!
August 17th, 2024
Barb
ace
I agree with
@anniesue
. Your second one is not bad at all, considering you haven't captured hummingbirds photos before! Hope you get more opportunities to develop your skills at those kinds of shots, Dorothy!
August 17th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
August 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close