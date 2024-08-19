Sign up
Previous
Photo 476
Our companion in the sky.
Saw a full moon rising tonight so out with my old Canon 40x. Surprised it did this well.
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX720 HS
Taken
19th August 2024 8:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moon
Barb
ace
Nice, Dorothy!
August 20th, 2024
