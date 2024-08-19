Previous
Our companion in the sky. by illinilass
Our companion in the sky.

Saw a full moon rising tonight so out with my old Canon 40x. Surprised it did this well.
illinilass
Barb ace
Nice, Dorothy!
August 20th, 2024  
