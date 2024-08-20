Sign up
Photo 477
Gaze Into My Crystal Ball
… You veil your eyes in fantasy
Time to pull the curtain back
Distant worlds, so much to see…
Yngwie Malmsteen
I can tell you it was a partly cloudy day with wonderful temperatures in the mid 70’s F, 24 C. My kind of day.
20th August 2024
20th Aug 24
3
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Views
5
Comments
3
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX720 HS
Taken
20th August 2024 6:32am
ball
,
crystal
Diane Marie
very cool
August 21st, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Nice capture with the ball.
August 21st, 2024
Babs
ace
Lovely crystal ball image it looks like a giant bubble
August 21st, 2024
