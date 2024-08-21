Previous
LUMPY-August words by illinilass
LUMPY-August words

First I took pictures of lumpy died mud, ugh. So then to rocks we have around a tree. Much prefer them to the mud. This was a hard one for me, all I could think of was lumpy mashed potatoes or gravy.
21st August 2024 21st Aug 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely collage - I was into gravy and mash too but wasn’t up to cooking
August 21st, 2024  
Dorothy ace
@rensala
LOL…. me either.
August 21st, 2024  
