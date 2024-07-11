Sign up
51 / 365
051: Narrow
An old church.
11th July 2024
11th Jul 24
1
0
Fran
@incrediblefran
I tried this project once, over 10 years ago. I think I made it 6 months! Time to try again.
52
photos
7
followers
0
following
14% complete
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6a
Taken
11th July 2024 8:05am
Privacy
Public
Tags
window
,
church
howozzie
Great shot. I found it very intriguing, what is on the other side? What story does it tell?
July 12th, 2024
