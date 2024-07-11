Previous
Next
051: Narrow by incrediblefran
51 / 365

051: Narrow

An old church.
11th July 2024 11th Jul 24

Fran

@incrediblefran
I tried this project once, over 10 years ago. I think I made it 6 months! Time to try again.
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

howozzie
Great shot. I found it very intriguing, what is on the other side? What story does it tell?
July 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise