Wadi Shab

You can find many "Wadis" in Oman. A wadi is a valley often with fresh water pools.

We did a 5 day road-trip and visited Wadi Shab in the afternoon. We didn't have enough time to walk to the end and/or swim, but we were impressed by the beauty. It is only 2 hours drive from our house, so we will definitely return as a day trip sometime.