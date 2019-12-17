Previous
Next
Watchtower by ingrid01
Photo 1972

Watchtower

On our second day of our holiday we walked up to this watchtower (thank you Lonely Planet) and had a great view over the city and the sea.
17th December 2019 17th Dec 19

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Nov 2017 - I'm already in my 4th year on 365, so time for an update... Because my kids are getting bigger (they are 11, 14...
541% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise