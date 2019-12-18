Sign up
Photo 1973
Hello there!
This picture was taken from the car as we were on our way to the desert camp.
Most camels are owned there and their front legs are tight together so they can not run. Other than that they are free to roam where ever they want.
18th December 2019
18th Dec 19
Ingrid
@ingrid01
Nov 2017 - I'm already in my 4th year on 365, so time for an update... Because my kids are getting bigger (they are 11, 14...
1976
photos
25
followers
31
following
Tags
desert
,
camel
,
oman
