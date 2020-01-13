Previous
Mangrove Lagoon by ingrid01
Photo 2003

Mangrove Lagoon

Because of my parents' visit later this week, I checked out the Hop on, hop off route for special sights and places I can show them. This, Mangrove Lagoon, is a stop on the bus.
As my husband cannot go to work either (Today was the 2nd official day of mourning as Sultan Qaboos of Oman passed away last Friday everything, except grocery stores and pharmacies, is closed) we went together.
We both agreed that this was not a great Hop On, Hop Off - stop. Muscat has quite a few nice spots and things to do, but if you ever visit, I believe it is best to spend your money by getting a tour-guide in stead of hopping on that bus. Or if I'm still here - I'm happy to take you around ;)
Lou Ann ace
Yes it looks pretty drab. It’s always better to sight see with a “local”, smile!
January 13th, 2020  
