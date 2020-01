Chandelier

The Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque is one of the main tourist attractions here in Muscat, so of course I took my parents. This is the big chandelier. It is 14 meters tall and has even stairs for maintenance in it! The central dome is 50 high, so all is in proportion and you might not notice how big it is!

It used to be the biggest chandelier until they hung an even bigger one in the mosque in Abu Dhabi.