My parents! by ingrid01
My parents!

On the 3rd day I took my parents to the Wadi Dayqah Dam and the Bimmah Sinkhole. Especially my dad loved the dam. Unfortunately the visitor center was closed, probably due to the 40 day mourning period for the Sultan.
18th January 2020 18th Jan 20

Ingrid

