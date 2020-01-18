Sign up
Photo 2008
My parents!
On the 3rd day I took my parents to the Wadi Dayqah Dam and the Bimmah Sinkhole. Especially my dad loved the dam. Unfortunately the visitor center was closed, probably due to the 40 day mourning period for the Sultan.
18th January 2020
18th Jan 20
0
0
Ingrid
@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
2011
photos
28
followers
33
following
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
Views
1
365
Canon EOS 70D
18th January 2020 12:02pm
dam
,
parents
,
oman
,
wadi dayqah dam
